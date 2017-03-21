Montana House Republicans are preparing a new infrastructure-funding bill expected to include millions of dollars in building projects across the state, big and small, financed with new state debt.

Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, who’s been working on the measure, said it will be the major “bonding bill” this session, to authorize many projects ranging from rural water and sewage systems to school maintenance to larger buildings like the $28 million remodel of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

However, Hertz said he and others are still querying House Republicans to see what they support – and what can pass, since the bill needs approval from at least two-thirds of both the House and Senate.

“We’re really talking to all of our caucus and seeing whether we can get to something we can get across the House floor,” he told MTN News. “Also, keeping in mind, we need Democratic support, and they have completely different viewpoints than Republicans do.”

Hertz said the bill may be introduced later this week, sponsored by Rep. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka. Republicans hold a 59-41 majority in the House, but 67 votes are needed to pass a bill that increases state debt.

The bill would supplant House Bill 14, which is Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s massive $292 million infrastructure proposal.

Millions of dollars’ worth of smaller public-works projects within the governor’s bill would be authorized by separate bills that require only a majority vote, because the money comes from cash accounts dedicated for those specific type of projects.

But some of the projects financed by stated bonded debt in Bullock’s bill are likely to be in the new bill – as well as some additional projects all over the state.

Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte, the sponsor of the governor’s bill, told MTN News he’s supporting this new approach, which he hopes will garner support broad enough to get the needed two-thirds majority for the bonding bill.

“We’re going to have some things in there for schools and we’re going to have all these other projects around the state, that don’t make the cash (bills),” he said. “Then we can get on with one of the better building (packages) that we’ve seen in Montana for the past 15 years.

“It’s time we start building again here in Montana. We’ve been sitting on our hands here, doing nothing, and we need to get off that and get going.”

Possible elements of the new bill include:

The remodel of Romney Hall into more modern class space for students at MSU.

Construction of a veterans’ nursing home in southwest Montana.

Projects on state college campuses in Billings and Great Falls.

Several other maintenance projects at state buildings.

Maintenance projects for public schools across the state.

Scores of additional, local public-works projects, such as city water-and-sewer plants, roads and bridges that are on waiting lists for other money.

The bill will not include a proposed $28 million new building for the Montana Historical Society, which was in Bullock’s original plan.

That project will be in a separate bill that would use increased lodging taxes to finance it.

Key state senators also are drafting a similar bill, in case the House bill doesn’t pass.

“We’re just starting another vehicle in the Senate to keep our options open, in case the House bill gets bogged down,” said Sen. Eric Moore, R-Miles City.

In recent legislative sessions, Montana’s Legislature has passed bills that use cash to finance various public-works projects around the state, just as it always has.

However, it has failed to pass a larger building program financed by state debt, that often funds larger and more ambitious projects. A bonding bill failed two years ago on the last day of the Legislature, by a single vote.

Hertz said the 2015 proposal was presented late in the session, with no opportunity for changes. This time around, GOP leaders hope that involving members in the formation of the bill – and allowing them a chance to amend it – will lead to wider support, he said.

However, he said lawmakers still need to keep in mind that it needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

“This bill will be different on the House floor,” Hertz said. “This bill’s not going to be brought out as a take-it-or-leave-it. If you want to throw some amendments up on the House floor, you’re welcome. You’ve just got to remember: It takes 51 votes to amend the bill, but it still takes 67 votes to pass it.”

Keane said it’s time for Montana to pass a large infrastructure package to create jobs and tackle projects that will benefit the state for years to come.

“We need to do it, we need to do it this year, and we need to get on with the life of helping our contractors, our construction workers, our children our grandchildren,” he said.