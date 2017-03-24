HELENA (AP) — The House has voted against removing Montana State Parks from the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Lawmakers voted 50-49 Friday against the measure that would have given the parks division its own executive director and control of its own budget by administratively attaching it to the state Department of Commerce.

The sponsor of the bill, Republican Rep. Kerry White of Bozeman, says Fish, Wildlife and Parks has too many other priorities to give the parks division the focus it needs.

Last year, 2.6 million people visited Montana’s 55 state parks, which is up 7 percent from 2015.

Democratic Rep. Virginia Court of Billings says the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board is only two years old, and FWP has a brand-new director who says she will make parks a priority.