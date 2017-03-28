WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration.

It’s the first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics say the rule adds costs, stifles innovation and picks winners and losers among internet companies.

The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule. The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Internet companies like Google don’t have to ask users’ permission before tracking what sites they visit. Republicans and industry groups have blasted that discrepancy, saying it was unfair and confusing for consumers.

AP write: Kevin Freking