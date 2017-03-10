HELENA – A six person jury on Friday examined the circumstances around an apparent suicide from 2015 in the Lewis and Clark County Jail.

The jury found no criminal wrongdoing in the death of 61-year-old Patrick Lee Falcon Jr.

It was reported that Falcon Jr. was found hanging in his cell in an apparent suicide on March 11, 2015.

It was County Coroner Bryan Backeberg’s first inquest since becoming coroner last year.

“An experience very interesting, very intriguing to sit on that side of the court but I would have to agree with the outcome and verdict that they came to,” Backeberg said.

Falcon Jr.’s death was investigated by the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

At the inquest, the four detention officers who were working that night testified. David Duncan, a man who befriended Falcon Jr. in jail also testified before the jury.

During the inquest, Photos of Falcon Jr.’s cell were shown as evidence by agent of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bruce McDermott.

“The jury obviously listened to all the testimony; they took notes; they seemed to be very involved. They reached the right verdict; there was no criminal action involved in the deceased’s death in the jail. I felt very bad for his family…” said Jeremy Gersovitz, Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney.

Montana law requires an inquest any time a person dies in prison, jail or another correctional facility except in cases of terminal illnesses and or the death penalty.