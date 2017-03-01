(HELENA) After a months-long confirmation process, Ryan Zinke is officially taking charge of the U.S. Department of the Interior. As Secretary of the Interior, the former Montana congressman will run a massive federal agency, responsible for everything from national parks and the Fish and Wildlife Service to relationships with Native American tribes.

One thing that many of the Interior Department’s nine agencies have in common: They play a big role in Montana. Zinke’s supporters say coming from a place like this will help him as he handles those responsibilities.

“He’s already got a lot of familiarity just going into the job,” said Peggy Trenk. “It’s a huge job, but what an asset for him to be able to take that to that position and already have the knowledge base that he does.”

Trenk is the executive director of the Treasure State Resources Association, an organization of natural resource industries. She says her members are excited about Zinke taking over, especially because of the prospect that he could loosen Obama-era regulations that limit coal, oil and gas development on public lands.

“I think there were some far-reaching regulations that we’ve already talked about on coal that seemed aimed, in our opinion, at putting coal mining out of business,” Trenk said.

Trenk also wants Zinke to work with Montana on managing the sage grouse, saying the state’s plan to protect the bird has been very successful without interfering with the state’s economy.

Overall, Trenk expects Zinke to bring a “balanced-use approach,” encouraging energy production while protection of public lands.

“You can have development of natural resources and still enjoy outdoor recreation and the quality of life we all appreciate,” she said. “Those are not exclusive.”

But some environmental groups aren’t as satisfied with Zinke’s selection. Anne Hedges, deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, says she believes Zinke does value public lands, but that it’s still not clear what steps he will take as Interior Secretary.

“The Department of Interior is about so much more than just access to public lands,” she said. “It is about the management of those lands, and that’s where we have real concerns about Secretary Zinke.”

Hedges expects Zinke to remove a moratorium on coal leases on public lands. The Obama administration ordered the temporary halt in 2016, ahead of a review of the federal leasing program. Hedges says unless that review is completed, taxpayers might not be getting a fair return for the coal that is mined.

Hedges is also concerned that Zinke might not pursue as many protections for wildlife under the Endangered Species Act. She says the effects of climate change have put many species in peril.

During his confirmation hearing in January, Zinke said he accepted climate change existed but wasn’t certain what role human activity played in it. Hedges called that response “a cop-out.”

“I believe that the newest climate denial tactic is to say, ‘Yes, we believe the climate is changing, but we’re not really clear whether humans are causing that change,’” she said.

Though Trenk and Hedges disagree on whether Zinke was the right choice to lead the Interior Department, they both agree he’s likely to take the agency in a new direction.