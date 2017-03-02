Happy Thursday!

It was quite a snowy morning through much of central Montana, with as much as 9″ into parts of Fergus County. The snow along that front has dwindled, and the front is lifting north through the state as a warm front. Tonight’s lows will even be warmer, with temps dipping into the 20s and 30s. Some towns will stay above the freezing point. Friday will be a beautiful spring-like day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds will still be gusty across the plains. Saturday will start out partly cloudy and mild, but a few scattered showers of rain and snow will move through western and central parts of the state in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s for most towns, with 30s and 40s in the mountains. Sunday will be a cloudy day as a cold front works through the state. Wet snow will develop in western and northern Montana later in the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, but fall into the 20s by late in the evening. This does not look like a huge snowstorm, but a couple inches are possible. Colder air will move in for the beginning of next week. Mountain snow showers and a blustery wind will spread across the state for Monday and Tuesday, but warmer temperatures back toward the 50s is likely late in the week.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist