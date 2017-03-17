HELENA – After announcing that it would close up to 140 of its stores last month, JCPenney, the retail store, announced Friday that the Helena store will be closing.

The company released more details on the closures as well as a complete list of stores nationwide that are closing. Another Montana store will also be affected. The JCPenney in Sidney will also close its doors.

As many as 5,000 jobs could be lost because of the closures. Liquidations are set to begin around April 17.

Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of JCPenney said, “We understand that closing stores will impact the lives of many hard working associates, which is why we have decided to initiate a voluntary early retirement program for approximately 6,000 eligible associates.”

Employees who lose their jobs will also receive benefits including help finding a new job.

The company said that the rise of online retails has made it difficult to compete. They plan to use the closures as a way to reevaluate their business plan to more effectively reach customers, maintaining their commitment to brick and mortar stores.

Officials said they plan to expand services to stores that will stay open such as online order fulfillment, same-day pick up, exchanges and returns.