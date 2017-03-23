Join the Helena Home Builders at our 24th Annual Builders Home Show and Lifestyle Expo!

The Helena Builders Home Show originated in the Colonial Hotel in 1993 with just 5 booths. Today it has grown to 175 Booths with 110 Vendors at the fairgrounds exhibition hall. With interest rates still very low more and more people are building their dream homes or remodeling their existing homes.

Curious about the latest home design trends? Trending in 2017 are the Modern Farmhouse, Natural Wood Beams, Shiplap inside and out, Board and batten, Repurposed space, Prominent Wine Storage, White on white colors, Big Showers and Tubs, and Metal Roofs. Explore all the possibilities and meet the professionals in our area to start planning your project.

Register to win many door prizes. Stay for lunch. New this year Kidstruction, bring the kids to play and color while you relax and enjoy the show. Join us at the 24th Annual HBIA Builders Home Show and Lifestyle Expo March 24th and 25th at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm & Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm. Admission is $3, under 10 years old free. To see more information about the HBIA Home Show visit our website.

What are the benefits of the HBIA? Membership offers the unique opportunity to learn and share information within a community of like-minded professionals, trades people and suppliers. One of the objectives of the association is to keep all who are involved in the building industry informed of changes that may affect this industry and affordable housing.

Providing industry resources, information and education to our membership and consumers interested in home ownership, building, remodeling, maintenance and repair.

Further the ethical and professional standards of our members to provide a reliable resource for the community

Maintain a positive image for the industry and association within the community

Promote home ownership and affordable housing

To see more information about the 2017 HBIA Home Show or to find a HBIA contractor please visit our website.