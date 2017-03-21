John Parker has officially resigned as Cascade County Attorney, and will begin his new role as District Court judge in Great Falls on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Cascade County Commission appointed Chief Civil Deputy Carey Ann Haight as the interim County Attorney.

The County Commission will open the County Attorney position to applicants in the next several days.

An applicant must be a citizen of the United States, lived in Montana at least two years immediately before taking office, and be admitted to practice law for at least five years before the start date.

County Commissioner Jim Larson said, “Depending on how quickly we get some of the applicants, depends on how soon we can move forward and interview and go from there. We’ll try to get it done as quickly as possible but it’s going to take a little while.”

Larson said the job should be posted online for applicants in the coming week.