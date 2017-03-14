GREAT FALLS – Governor Steve Bullock announced on Tuesday that he had chosen John Parker to replace Dirk Sandefur as a District Court judge in Great Falls.

Sandefur was elected to the Montana Supreme Court in November’s election.

Parker currently serves as the Cascade County Attorney, and served as a state representative from 2003-2008.

Parker is a graduate of Whitefish High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law.

Story continues below



It is not yet known when Parker will begin his new role.

In a statement to MTN news Parker said, “I want to thank Governor Bullock for appointing me. I am grateful for the chance to move into the judicial branch and continue serving the community.”

The Cascade County Commissioners said Parker will officially resign most likely next week, and an interim County Attorney will be selected.

The Commission will then solicit applicants to replace Parker.