HELENA – After five hours of deliberation and a five day trial, a Helena jury delivered a guilty verdict for a man charged with a violent attack that resulted in six felony charges.

Timothy Haithcox, 52, of Kalamazoo, Mich. has been found of guilty on four charges; felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, tampering with a witness and a misdemeanor assault charge.

The jury found Haithcox not guilty on sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

Charging documents said Haithcox came to the victim’s home after a night of drinking and attacked her in April of last year.

Haithcox allegedly hit the victim, slammed her head into a medicine cabinet, choked her to unconsciousness several times, kicked her repeatedly in the abdomen and severely damaged her knee, which had recently undergone replacement surgery.

The victim told investigators at one point during the attack she felt she’d never see her children or grandchildren again.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and a sentencing hearing will be held in eight weeks in Judge Menahan’s court.