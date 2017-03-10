GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls teenager, accused of murder in an alleged drug deal, is looking to move his case back to Juvenile Court.

A motion to transfer 17-year-old Joseph Knowles’ case from District Court to Juvenile Court was heard Friday morning.

Knowles is also charged with tampering with evidence and accountability in connection with the robbery that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Megan Meriwether.

A defense expert witness said youths who are tried in adult court are more likely to become repeat offenders.

But, prosecutors said Knowles should be tried as an adult.

Witnesses told the court that Knowles planned to rob Meriwether when he and a friend set up marijuana deal last September.

Meriwether brought a knife and got into a struggle with 18-year-old Brianna Coombs. Investigators said Knowles was able to get the knife away from the girls and fatally stab Meriwether.

District Judge John Larson of Missoula is presiding over the case and did not issue a ruling Friday morning.