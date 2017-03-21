HELENA – This week 24 federal, state and local law enforcement officers are learning skills to use when facing people who are in a mental or emotional crisis.

Law enforcement officials face all kinds of challenges on a daily basis the 40-hours of “crisis intervention training“ is designed to help prepare them for challenging situations and help them Know what to look for.

Being prepared in crisis situations and can make a big difference.

CIT is a state-wide effort to help law enforcement officers interact with people dealing with a mental crisis.

Most of the time the solution is the most basic thing: simply as asking, “How can I help?”

SGT. Shane Hildenstab of Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said, “I mean people just want to be talked to on a one-to-one, as a person to person as opposed to being talked down to or being judged about what’s going on.”

Sheriff Leo Dutton said, “If you take the approach that you’re listening and sometimes your first word is ‘how I can help?’ Instead of ‘what’s your problem?’ You’ll avoid a fight and they’ll want you to help them.”

The training will continue through the end of the week.