HELENA – Drinking and driving legislation comes up almost every legislative session and the 65th Session is no different. Lawmakers and law enforcement disagree on the best way to solve the issue.

Senate Bill 280, sponsored by Democratic Senator Sue Malek from Missoula, seeks to change the way driving under the influence offenses are handled.

As currently written, the bill would allow first time offenders to keep their driver’s licenses and instead of suspension and would be required to install an ignition interlock device on their vehicle for six months.

“The person may need help with alcohol problems, that you address it immediately and you don’t say, ‘I’m going to take away your license for six months’,” Malek explained.

The problem is personal for Malek; her brother got a DUI and she said she has seen the impacts of the process.

“He had gotten a DUI and received an interlock out there [in Washington] and he tells me it saved his life and he’s a professional engineer and it allowed him to keep working,” Malek explained.

Malek said not only has her brother had personal experience with the devices, but the mother of former Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Evan Schneider, Becky Sturdevant, supports the bill as well. Trooper Schneider was hit and killed in 2008 in the Flathead.

“Both of us are very committed because of relatives and because of friends we know,” added Malek.

But MHP Colonel Tom Butler disagrees with this route as a way to deter people from drinking and driving.

“Ignition interlock, as of yet, there hasn’t been one study yet that shows a positive effect on recidivism,” explained Butler.

Ignition interlock devices can be expensive to install and the Montana Department of Transportation requires offenders use one of the licensed and approved companies to install the devices.

Montana’s expansive size is no secret and Butler said this can be problematic when it comes to installation.

“If you’re in Scobey, or Wolf Point or Glendive, or some of the more eastern parts of Montana, getting an ignition interlock device on your car is going to be a significant issue.”

Malek sees Montana’s geography as a benefit, “The interlock is especially good for who live out in the country.”

The ignition interlock device requirement would hold true for the second DUI offense as well, increasing the requirement to one year. Once the interlock is installed on a vehicle, there is a bit of maintenance that goes into the device.

“There’s calibration issues that go along with them, so that means that as a defendant, you’re going to be driving back to that central location,” Butler said.

Butler still wonders if the requirement aligns with the direction the Department of Justice is working towards.

“We want to do something that makes a difference in the overall scheme of things and there are numerous peer reviewed research articles that show a positive, long term effect on recidivism, or decreasing re-offense, through the 24/7 program.”

The 24/7 Program is one that the state has been working on for the last seven years, and varies slightly from county to county, but normally requires DUI offenders to come to a location in the community for a breathalyzer test twice a day.

If someone does not blow clean for their testing, a sanction is implemented immediately, which could mean jail time for a certain amount of time. This immediate sanction is what Butler said is one reason why the program has been successful.

“There needs to be more person to person involvement and really that certainty that something’s going to happen to me if I don’t toe the line on what I should be doing.”

The 24/7 program is only used on second offenders, and Malek said she believes this is why the interlock device implementation on the first offense is critical.

“I continue to contend that, just like you deal with any other person, you say no the first time,” insisted Malek.

While Butler would like to see the focus shift to more of that personal involvement, he said there are some benefits of the ignition interlock system.

“There is some benefit in having a car that can’t be driven if the person is impaired,” Butler said. “However, a significant portion of Montanans have a fleet sitting in their driveway. You put an ignition interlock device on one car, it’s real easy to get into another car.”

A potential problem Malek said she hopes wouldn’t happen when people participate in the program. She added that while no system is infallible, the interlock companies are able to track how many miles an offender drives and would be able to tell if they weren’t using their primary vehicle.

With the driver’s license suspension not a requirement, Butler said the DUI Task Forces in the state could lose federal funding, which he says would have to be a major discussion if this bill were to pass.

Ultimately, Malek and Butler agree that DUI numbers need to decrease, just disagree on the best route to get the job done.

“Every year, lots of Montanans lose their lives in alcohol related crashes, and some of those are completely innocent because they were hit by a drunk driver,” Butler said somberly.

Malek believes this is the way to go; “An interlock device teaches people the ramifications of alcohol.” She added that this is a chance for Montanans to say, “I received a DUI as a father or mother and I’m going to take responsibility. When I drive you to school, you’ll see me blow into the interlock device because I made a mistake and I want you to know that Montana cares about its citizens and we want to make sure we have an opportunity and we hold ourselves responsible for our own actions.”

This bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with no opposition on March 14. On Tuesday, the bill was heard on the Senate floor for the second reading and it was passed on a 39 to 11 vote, with ten opposition votes coming from republicans, and one democratic opposition from Senator Mary Caferro from Helena.

Senate Bill 280 will now be heard in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee.