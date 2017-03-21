(HELENA) Lawmakers heard emotional testimony Tuesday afternoon from supporters and opponents of a bill to legalize the sale of raw milk.

The Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee held a hearing on House Bill 325, sponsored by Republican Rep. Nancy Ballance of Hamilton. The bill would create a new category of “small dairies,” meaning those with no more than five milk-producing cows or ten goats or sheep. It would exempt those small dairies from a requirement that all milk must be pasteurized before being sold.

There’s currently no rule against drinking raw milk if people get it from their own animals, but they’re not allowed to sell that milk to others.

The Legislature has considered allowing raw milk sales in the last two sessions. In both cases, a bill passed the House before being defeated in the Senate.

During Tuesday’s hearing, HB 325 drew support from a number of people who said they and their families prefer drinking raw milk. They said the state should make it available, and give consumers the freedom to decide whether or not to buy it.

“It seems unreasonable to me that we cannot go to a dairy next to our house or near us and buy this raw milk, because most dairy people that I know drink their own raw,” said Frank White of Arlee.

Ballance said there could also be health benefits to drinking raw milk.

“When we boil out all the natural good bacteria and enzymes, we remove the things that allow our bodies to absorb and use the vitamins and minerals in the milk,” she said. “Then we take vitamin and mineral supplements to replace all the things that we boiled out. It just doesn’t make sense.”

But HB 325 also faced strong opposition, from larger dairy owners and from state and local health officials. They said it could increase the risk of foodborne illness in the state, pointing to reports in other states of disease outbreaks linked either to raw milk or cheese produced from it.

Opponents said the bill didn’t contain enough regulations to ensure raw milk offered for sale would be safe.

Joseph Russell, public health officer for the Flathead City-County Health Department, called raw milk “an inherently high-risk food.” He said there should be more labeling on it, so health officials could investigate if a disease outbreak did occur.

“We need to know where this milk is from, when it was produced and how to get it out of market,” he said.

Taylor Brown, an agricultural broadcaster and former state senator, was a vocal opponent of legalizing raw milk during his time in the Legislature.

“We’re going to have foodborne illness regardless of this bill, but under current law we have inspections and testing, and we can isolate it, and we can track it,” he said. “What we’re proposing here is not to test or isolate or track.”

Supporters of HB 325 argued the opponents had overstated the risks from raw milk.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill.

HB 325 has already passed the House, on a 69-30 vote last month. If the Senate approves the bill, it will go to Gov. Steve Bullock’s desk.