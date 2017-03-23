(HELENA) Lawmakers could ask Montana voters to decide whether people should be required to use locker rooms and other facilities based on their biological sex.

The House Judiciary Committee held an initial hearing Thursday morning on House Bill 609, sponsored by Republican Rep. Carl Glimm of Kila.

The bill, titled the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act, would place a referendum on the November 2018 ballot. If voters approved the act, people using “protected facilities” in public schools and other government-run buildings would have to choose the facility designated for their sex at birth, as displayed on their birth certificate. Those facilities would include locker rooms, restrooms, shower rooms and changing facilities.

Anyone who found a person of the opposite sex in one of those facilities could sue the governmental entity for failing to take steps to keep that person out.

The act would also prohibit local governments from adopting regulations that went against those provisions.

Glimm says HB 609 is intended to protect the privacy of people using public facilities.

“Forcing a girl to change clothes next to a member of the opposite sex tells her that we don’t value her privacy, safety or dignity,” said Glimm.

The committee heard testimony from several high school and college students and recent graduates who said they were uncomfortable with the possibility of people using facilities intended for the opposite sex.

Kyndall Hinkle told the committee she found a man in a women’s shower room during her time as a student at Montana State University.

“My concern is if we do not establish an act such as HB 609 for the state of Montana, there will be more males taking advantage of areas like this with little or no consequences,” she said.

But HB 609 also drew strong opposition. Advocates for the LGBT community said it would create an unwelcoming atmosphere in Montana for transgender people and others who do not fit traditional gender identities.

Kael Fry of Livingston started receiving testosterone treatments ten years ago and today has a full beard, but he says his birth certificate lists him as being female.

“Just take a good look at me,” he asked the committee. “Do I look like I belong in women’s bathrooms? This is exactly what this bill would do.”

Ken Fichtler, who directs Gov. Steve Bullock’s Office of Economic Development, warned that HB 609 could lead to the loss of business in Montana. He argued that HB 2, a similar piece of legislation enacted in North Carolina last year, caused that state to lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development.

“I would urge you to consider the very tangible result of even considering this legislation,” said Fichtler.

Glimm said the bill would provide for alternate accommodations for transgender students, such as single-stall facilities.