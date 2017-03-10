(HELENA) Lawmakers have unveiled the first in a series of major initiatives to deal with the impacts of the upcoming closure of two electrical generating units at Colstrip.

At a news conference Friday, Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip said Senate Bill 338 is part of a three-bill package to address the effects of closing Colstrip Units 1 and 2.

“It’s time that Montana took control, instead of letting out-of-state companies control our future,” said Ankney.

SB 338 requires Puget Sound Energy and Talen Energy, the companies that own Colstrip 1 and 2, to come up with a plan to address the costs of shutting down the units. That includes the costs of removing the physical unit, as well as lost revenue for state and local government, loss of real estate value for nearby property, and retraining programs for Colstrip workers.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality would review and approve the plan. If the operators didn’t provide a plan, DEQ would be able to fine them.

“I’m sure that these plant owners will come to the table and come up with a number,” said Ankney.

Colstrip 1 and 2 must close no later than July 1, 2022, after a federal court settlement last year.

Ankney is sponsoring both SB 338 and SB 339, a bill that would establish a process for the operators to submit an environmental cleanup plan.

The third bill in the package hasn’t been introduced yet, but Ankney said House Speaker Austin Knudsen of Culbertson will sponsor it. That bill would offer low-interest loans to Talen Energy, to encourage them to keep Colstrip 1 and 2 operating through 2022.

Democratic Rep. Jim Keane says it’s crucial to keep the units operating as long as possible, because of the energy they provide and the revenue they bring to state and local governments.

“The minute these plants close, if it’s next year, we are going to be back in a special session trying to fill a $14.4 million hole in the general fund,” Keane said.

SB 338 is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee on Thursday. The other two bills do not yet have hearings scheduled.