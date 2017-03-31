(HELENA) A Helena developer and his wife have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Helena School District from tearing down historic Central School.

Alan and Nancy Nicholson filed suit in District Court this week, against the city of Helena and the school district. In the suit, they argue the city didn’t follow the proper procedure when it granted a demolition permit for Central. They’re asking the judge to revoke the permit and implement a preliminary injunction, preventing the school district from demolishing the 102-year-old building.

Central School has been closed since March 2013, when an engineer’s report showed it could suffer serious damage in an earthquake. The Helena school board voted in January to propose a $63 million bond that would pay for new schools in place of Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy Elementary.

Because Central is considered a “contributing property” to the Helena Historic District, the district had to apply for a demolition permit from the city. The Helena City Commission voted 3-1 last month to approve that application with added conditions, including that the school not be torn down unless voters approve the bond on May 2.

The suit says Helena city commissioners went against the city’s growth policy, which encourages preservation of historic resources to attract economic development and tourism, by approving the demolition of Central. It says the district didn’t show that tearing the building down was necessary.

Historical preservation advocates have said Central could be extensively renovated to be as safe as a new building, while also meeting educational needs.

The lawsuit also argues that the district’s demolition permit application was incomplete, because it didn’t include a site plan showing what the building replacing Central would look like.

The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council agreed that the district’s application wasn’t complete and recommended that the city commission deny their request.

Overall, Alan Nicholson said the district wasn’t held to the same standards as other applicants who wanted to demolish historic buildings. He said it would now be harder for the city commission to justify rejecting other applications for demolition permits.

“When you start tearing down iconic buildings for no good reason, you risk losing the designation of these districts as historic districts,” he said.

Helena School Board chair Aidan Myhre called the lawsuit “incredibly absurd and disappointing,” saying it came as support for investing in school infrastructure was growing. She accused Alan Nicholson of undermining the district’s bond proposal.

“He is singlehandedly and selfishly trying to derail this bond,” Myhre said.

Alan Nicholson denied he is opposing the bond, saying the suit is about the permitting process, not the school itself. But he said the result of the May 2 election will affect the lawsuit. If voters reject the bond, Nicholson said the case could be moot.