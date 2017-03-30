HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Commissioners on Thursday proclaimed April as Alcohol Awareness Month.

This is the second year the Lewis and Clark County DUI task force has come together to remind the county and its residents that alcohol is in fact a drug.

The DUI task force is made up of groups that include Buckle Up Montana, Youth Connections, law enforcement and other organizations.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said people who begin drinking before the legal age of 21 are four times more likely to have alcohol dependency problems in school, with their family or their own lives.

“We can’t talk about it enough to include our family unit, we talk to our children about alcohol, we talk to them about drugs, we realize that alcohol is a drug and it can be addictive, the more we can bring in the open and talk about that, the more we come to a solution and having less kids becoming addicted to alcohol and drugs,” added Sgt. Nelson.

The DUI task force meets every second Thursday of the month at the City County building.