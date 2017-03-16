HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Commissioners unanimously passed several resolutions to Thursday concerning the upcoming special election for Montana’s U.S. House seat.

The first resolution requested a mail ballot election. The request is contingent upon the adoption of Senate bill 305 by the legislature, a bill that would allow counties to run the election exclusively through mail ballots if they choose.

The second appointed a post-election audit committee.

The final resolution designated polling places for the special election on May 25 in the event lawmakers don’t approve the mail ballot option.

Story continues below



Most polling places would stay the same but those who vote at Jim Darcy Elementary would be moved to the Lewis and Clark fairgrounds because to the school is not available.

Elections supervisor Audrey McCue said that the county would prefer to do mail ballots because it would save money and increase participation.

“I understand if voters want to go to a polling place, I think it is nice to have polling places. We’d still have four physical locations on Election Day for voters to go to if they want that polling place feel. But overall I think it’s better to look at the cost you’re saving and the amount of people that would vote in the election,” McCue said.

McCue added that no matter what the legislature decides, Lewis and Clark County will be ready for the election on May 25.