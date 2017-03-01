HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Brewing Company is expanding. The brewery was busy with activity Wednesday as a crane lifted off a portion of the roof so the new fermenting tanks could be dropped in. The brewery has more than a half dozen semi’s worth of equipment for the new facility.

The goal of the expansion is to add a new brewing facility to their existing space on Dodge Avenue.

Max Pigman, owner of Lewis and Clark said the inspiration to expand was to keep up with all the “thirsty Montanans out there”.

“Great craft beer made with as many local ingredients as possible, this is truly gratifying to be in a business to go from the beginning to the end and know the consumers, to see the excitement in consumers’ eyes when they try one of our new beers. So, it is a very gratifying business to be in” said Max Pigman, President/Owner Lewis and Clark Brewing Company.

Pigman said the hopes are to brew their first batch of beer sometime around the first two weeks of April.

This isn’t the first expansion for the brewery. In 2013 the brewery applied for a City Beer License after it reached the 10,000 barrel limit set by the state. Without the new license, the brewery would have had to close the tap room.

The City Beer License, commonly known as a Beer and Wine license, allowed the brewery to exceed the barrel limit, but required them to serve food. The brewery now has a working kitchen and is able to stay open late without limiting beer drinkers to a certain amount of ounces enforced by the tap room law.

With the new growth, the city also required the brewery to expand their parking.

Lewis and Clark has also received national recognition for their beers, including the popular Tumbleweed IPA. The IPA won the gold medal at the 2001 and 2014 Great American Beer Festival. The Tumbleweed IPA was also featured at Coachella in 2015.