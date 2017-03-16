A 26-year-old Libby man is behind bars and facing multiple felony charges following a head-on collision that killed a Lincoln County woman and injured two children on Tuesday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff Robby Bowe told MTN News that Richard Davidson was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, vehicular homicide while under the influence and possession of dangerous drugs.

45-year-old Laura Cooper from Troy was traveling northbound on Montana Highway 56 at mile marker 24 near Troy at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in a Kia Sorento.

Davidson who was traveling southbound crossed the center the line and collided head on with Cooper’s Kia, killing her on impact.

The two children were taken to Cabinet Peak Medical Center in Libby with non-life-threatening injuries. Davidson also suffered minor injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol suspects drugs are a factor in the crash. Bowe reported drugs were found during a search of Davidson’s vehicle.

MTN News: Mahkia Clark