Happy Tuesday!

Spring may be right around the corner, but wintry weather will be widespread across the state this week. Significant accumulation is likely, with several inches in the lower elevations, and up to 24″ in the mountains. This snow will come in several waves, with the first arriving tonight. Light snow, generally a coating up to 2″ will fall overnight into Wednesday morning. This round of snow will be light, and some of it will melt on Wednesday as highs get above the freezing point. Nonetheless, roads will be slippery tonight and tomorrow morning. Another wave of low pressure and heavier snow will move in Wednesday night. Thursday will be a snowy day, with widespread accumulation of several inches. Thursday’s snow will be lighter and fluffier, as arctic air spills through most of the state. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 10s and 20s, with a few 0s for highs up along the Canadian border. The mountains will have significant accumulation on Thursday, with totals reaching 6-12″ during the day. Friday, another wave of low pressure will bring more snow through the state. As warmer air pushes up from the south, some rain could mix in along I-90 and points south. Highs will reach the 20s and 30s for most of the state, but 40s well down south, and 0s for parts of the Hi-Line. Several more inches of snow will accumulate through the day on Friday. This weekend, cold air will linger in the northern half of the state while the southern half will warm into the 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Early next week, warmer temperatures will move throughout Big Sky Country.

Don’t forget, this Saturday night is the start of Daylight Saving Time. It’s the shortest weekend of the year, as we lose an hour of sleep Saturday night. However, sunset on Sunday evening will be around 7:30pm!

Have a great day!

Story continues below



Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist