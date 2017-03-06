HELENA – “Love Your Melon”, clothing for a cause company, has made its way to Carroll College and has quickly become a popular way to give back.

The clothing company is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer.

There are over 740 Love Your Melon campus crews across the nation. Carroll is one of the newest ones.

“We do different events on campus, we’ve done beanie giveaways, t-shirts giveaways and we just really focus on what Love Your Melon is to the Carroll and Helena community,” said Breanna Caldwell, Carroll College Love Your Melon crew member.

According to the Love Your Melon website, the, “Campus Crew Program is an incredible group of like-minded college students across all fifty states who are determined to improve the lives of children battling cancer.”

The crew members raise awareness for childhood cancer and represent the brand. Crew members also coordinate, plan, and run beanie donation events all year long.

Caldwell said she knows what cancer does to families, her aunt fought cancer. She also knows a young girl who died from pediatric cancer.

“Putting on this beanie, it really just makes me feel like I’m spreading the good word about something that needs more insight and research. Anytime that I buy a product, put on a beanie and share the word, I am empowering so many kids who don’t really have the voice for them. ”

Every purchase, 50 percent of the profits go towards one of Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners. Carroll College’s Love Your Melon is partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Pinky Swear Foundation, and Be the Match.

Carroll students said the Love Your Melon campaign is a win win situation.

“I thought it would be a really great opportunity for Carroll because there are a lot of pre-med kids a lot of nurses a lot of people who really care about the community, it also gets cold so who wouldn’t want a wool beanie,” McKenna Landis, captain of Carroll College Love Your Melon crew.

Landis said there is really no downside to the beanies.

The Love Your Melon Carroll College crew is looking for a superhero pediatric cancer child to sponsor.

Please contact Landis mlandis@carroll.edu or Breanna Caldwell at bcaldwell@caroll.edu to get involved.

To purchase Love Your Melon’s apparel online make sure you credit “Carroll College” with the purchase.