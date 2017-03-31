HELENA – After failing to get the votes it needed to pass, the mail ballot bill, which would have allowed counties to run the upcoming special election for Ryan Zinke’s seat entirely by mail, is now officially dead.

Earlier this week, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tabled Senate Bill 305 on a party-line vote.

On Friday, supporters, tryinging to revive the bill, made a motion to bring it out of the committee. It received only 51 votes, short of the 60 it needed, effectively killing the bill.

Those in favor of S-B 305 said it could save counties thousands of dollars and also encourage a higher voter turnout.

Story continues below



But opponents said getting rid of polling places would make it more difficult for some Montanans, especially Native Americans, to vote.

Democrat Rep. Bryce Bennett, of Missoula, said, “Allowing this election to happen by mail will save counties from having to cut services that our neighbors back home depend on. That is why 54 of 56 counties are begging us to help them do this right.”

Republican Rep. Forrest Mandeville, of Columbus, disagreed, “We cannot eliminate choice for people, eliminate the choice for people to go to the polling place, and expect more people to come out and vote. We’re taking away an option; we’re not giving them a new option.”

The Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders said counties will now run the May 25 special election as they normally would.

Some voters may have different polling places than usual because of the unusual timing.

Voters who are already on their county’s absentee list will still receive a ballot by mail.