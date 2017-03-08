Happy Wednesday,

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front into Friday morning. The Helena Valley is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY into Friday morning. Northern and eastern Montana is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY tonight into Thursday, and a WINTER STORM WATCH for Thursday night and Friday. A major winter storm will hit the state with heavy snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. An arctic front is dropping south into northern Montana, and this colder air will spread south through the night. At the same time, lots of Pacific moisture will clash with the cold air creating significant snow for most of the state. Tonight, snow will spread down from the Continental Divide and become heavier by morning. Lows tonight will fall into the 0s and 10s across northern Montana, 20s for central and southern areas. Thursday will be a very snowy day. Mountain passes and just west of the Continental Divide will see heavy snow, and some roads could become impassible with the combination of heavy snow and wind. Moderate to heavy snow will fall throughout most of the state. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s for northern areas and in the mountains, 20s and 30s in southern Montana. Snow will ease up by Thursday afternoon, but another surge of snow will hit Thursday night into Friday, with the inches adding up. Friday, north and central Montana will have highs in the 10s and 20s, but warmer air pushing toward the Capitol will top out in the 40s. Snow levels will rise to between 4,000-5,000 feet on Friday near Helena and Great Falls. Snow will continue for the Hi-Line throughout the day. The snow will end across the state later on Friday afternoon and evening. Saturday will be partly cloudy, but more snow will come down the Rocky Mountain Front late in the evening. Sunday, more snow will spread across the state with wind and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Please be safe in the snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist