HELENA – On Saturday, a group gathered in Helena, as part of the nationwide ‘Make America Great Again’ marches.

The group hosted the ‘Standing up for America’ event with the goal of showing encouragement for the change in the country.

After the national anthem, attendees discussed their views on issues in the state and national spotlight, including support for President Trump, the new administration and the treatment of Montana’s veterans.

Law enforcement officers and first responders were also highlighted.

Story continues below



“They all go out there to place their lives in risk for us, and I don’t see the respect that they deserve you know that’s the main reason, show support for the main people who help us, help us live,” said Jim Buterbugh, ‘Standing Up For America’ Speaker.

Organizers with the national movement said their goal was to have a ‘Make America Great Again’ march in every city in the U.S. and in D.C. on Saturday.