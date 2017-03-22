GREAT FALLS – Jeremy Porter has been arrested in connection with Tuesday night’s fire at the O’Haire Motor Inn and Sip ‘n Dip in Great Falls.

The fire broke out in a large van in the lower-level parking area of the hotel at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

All hotel and bar customers and employees safely evacuated, there were no injuries.

Kyle Braxton, a bartender at the Sip ‘n Dip inside the hotel, said a witness told him that she saw a person start the fire in or near the van by lighting something on fire. Braxton said the entire area began to fill up with smoke.

Melissa Lindsey, the witness, told MTN that she was staying at the hotel for business, and said she saw a man pulling boxes from the van, and then slammed the door of the van. The man then got into a car and drove away “pretty fast.

About 30 seconds later, she said she saw flames coming from the van, and she alerted hotel staff and called 911.

“Braxton says that the bar was full at the time, with more than 30 people, and he helped people safely evacuate.

Sixteen hotel guests have been displaced, and were transferred to the Best Western Heritage Inn.

The O’Haire Motor Inn posted the following message on Wednesday afternoon:

The fire department has released the scene to us and we’ve started cleaning. We will reopen Clark and Lewie’s at 11 a.m. on Friday, the Sip ‘n Dip Great Falls will reopen at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Inn will house overnight guests again Friday night. Person of interest has been charged. Spring cleaning taking place for the next 32 hours and we will be sparkly fresh.

Porter, 35 years old, is facing four counts of felony arson and one count of felony theft.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

We will update you as we get more information.