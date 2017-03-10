A Missoula man is accused of stealing a truck and getting into a crash, but said he could only remember his fondness for tacos when asked about the incident.

42-year-old Donald Eugene Olsen faces theft and DUI charges.

Prosecutors said in court documents that police responded to a hit-and-run crash in which the driver hit a fence and later fled on foot early Wednesday morning. An officer soon located Olsen, the suspected driver, who failed several field sobriety tests before being taken to jail.

Officers said he refused to speak about the crash and claimed he didn’t remember stealing the truck or driving drunk.

When asked what he did remember, he told the officer that it was “Taco Tuesday” and “I love tacos.”

His bail was set at $2,500.

MTN reporter: Don Fisher