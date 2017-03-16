HELENA – Helena Police Department has reported that there was a stabbing in Helena early Thursday morning.
Lieutenant Cory Bailey said at approximately 1:44 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Rodney street where there was a report that an individual had been stabbed.
The suspect Andrew Lake, 36 fled the scene before officers arrived but later was arrested for assault with a weapon.
The victim was transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unavailable at this time.
This investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated as more information is made available.