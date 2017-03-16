Happy Thursday!

A cold front moving through the state produced some snow showers, rain showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder. Cooler temperatures will slow the snowmelt and some of the rivers and creeks will slowly recede. However, more warmth and some rain over the next few days will continue the snow melting process. It is that time of year, so a FLOOD ADVISORY continues along the Rocky Mountain Front. Minor flooding is occurring on Montana Highway 13 north of Wolf Point near Sprague Coulee, where a FLOOD ADVISORY will continue into Friday afternoon. Also, the Yellowstone River in Richland County near Sidney and Fairview continues to fluctuate with an ice jam in the area. Tonight will be a chilly night, beneficial to slow the melting snow. Lows will dip into the 20s across the state, so watch out for some patches of ice Friday morning. St. Patrick’s Day will be fairly nice throughout the state. Western Montana will have more clouds while the eastern half will have more sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with a lighter breeze. Saturday will be the warmest day so far this year, as many towns in central and southern Montana hit 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and some rain showers will move along and west of the Continental Divide. If you’re planning on going to the Missoula or Kalispell areas, bring a rain jacket. Saturday night, a cold front will drop snow levels back down to 5000′ with a light accumulation likely. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a few mountain snow showers. Highs will be much cooler, in the 40s and 50s with west winds up to 40mph. Monday is the first day of Spring, and it will be absolutely beautiful: sunny, 50-ish, and light wind.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist