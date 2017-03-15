WASHINGTON – The Marine Corps is expected to issue new social media guidelines Wednesday in the wake of a scandal.

The change comes after recent revelations that nude pictures of female marines were posted online without their permission.

A U.S. defense official said the commandant of the Marine Corps, , will sign the new guidelines.

The guidelines will clarify the Military Code of Justice punishments that can be applied to social media sexual harassment which line up with other forms of sexual harassment.

Neller testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday.

On Wednesday Neller vowed to hold Marines accountable through whatever legal and other means possible. He acknowledged the scandal may hurt female recruiting and that changes have to be made in the Marine Corps culture, where some male Marines don’t accept women in the ranks.

He condemned those who posted the photos to private Facebook groups without the consent of the subjects.