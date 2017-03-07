MARYSVILLE- Residents of the ghost town just northwest of Helena said the small earthquake that shook the Helena Valley Monday night caused some minor damage to homes and structures in the area.

The 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The epicenter was a few miles northeast of the Marysville area

Tuesday morning residents showed MTN broken plaster and cracked windows they said was the result of the quake. Others said their foundations had been damaged.

Story continues below



Even though the earthquake was relatively small, residents said they felt lucky that there wasn’t more damage to some of the century old homes.

Harry McVee and Vince Moravek, Marysville residents, said they had never experienced something like this in the small town before.

McVee added, “It had me rolling around here. Cracked my windows and plaster in my bedroom. At first I thought somebody detonated the mine over there; they had a big blast and did it. But this one was a sharp, real sharp one.”

Moravek also contributed, “When it hit I thought literally the house was levitated a few inches off its foundation and slammed back down. It’s one of the most powerful hits that I have ever experienced.”

Residents were worried about damage they had seen to some of the historic structures in Marysville.

They said until the snow melts it’s hard to tell if the buildings sustained any serious damage