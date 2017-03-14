Math lovers are still celebrating the unofficial holiday Pi Day, despite a blizzard that closed schools throughout the Northeast.
The faux holiday on March 14 celebrates the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, or 3.14.
Maine high school math teacher Jon Jacques normally brings a few pies to class at Biddeford High School to celebrate.
After school was canceled Tuesday, Jacques had to settle for tweeting about the holiday from Portland Pie Company, a pizza company offering 10-inch pies for $3.14.
The deal lured hungry customers despite heavy snow.
The teacher has previously marked Pi Day by releasing parodies of songs, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”