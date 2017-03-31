HELENA – Montana’s two largest labor unions announced at their annual meeting that they were exploring a possible merger.

Montana Education Association-Montana Federation of Teachers made the announcement at the meeting that started Friday.

Representatives from the Montana Public Employees Association and MEA-MFT announced the proposal.

If the merger were to happen the new organization would represent over 25,000 state, local and county government employees including teachers, health care workers, law enforcement and early education professionals.

Members of both unions would have to approve the proposal before the merger can happen.

Eric Feaver, President of MEA-MFT said, “They have the last word in what this union is all about. What we do, what we believe and where we might go down the road.”

Feaver added that his delegates will be up at the Capitol speaking with lawmakers about the state budget, the state employee paid plan, university funding and early childhood development.

At the meeting, the delegates also heard from Governor Steve Bullock.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Rob Quist is scheduled to speak Saturday.