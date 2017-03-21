HELENA – A Montana National Guard medevac team gave future health professionals a peek at what they do on Tuesday at the Radisson Colonial Hotel.

The medevac team landed a brand new Blackhawk Helicopter in the parking lot of the Radisson.

Students participating in the Leadership Conference got an in-depth tour of the helicopter and some one-on-one time with its crew.

The demonstration and tour was part of the HOSA Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference.

Now in its 13th year, the conference offered students a real-world application for academic subjects in order to prepare them for college and the workforce.

Several students were considering joining the armed forces and now want to pursue medevac opportunities after the demonstration.

Warrant Officer Thomas Kinyon said that he hopes this will help the students pursue a path in something they love.

“It’s important to get to know what your passion is. I mean if you’re interested in the medical field and you’re interested in doing the army Medevac is the way to go. It’s the mission that makes the difference for the people on the ground,” Kinyon said.

Kinyon also said, describing the Blackhawk landing, that it was the tightest landing he’s performed adding it’s the first one he’s done where he had to worry about not breaking windows.