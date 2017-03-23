Happy Thursday!

Good news regarding the flooding along the Hi-Line: the flooding has receded for now and all of the FLOOD WARNINGS have been dropped. A big storm moving through the central Rockies grazed southern Montana earlier today, but only produced a little rain around Billings and some snow on the Beartooth. Tonight will be a chilly night, as lows dip into the 20s for most of the state. So, Friday will start out brisk, but ample sunshine early on will warm temperatures into the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase through the day, and some rain showers and higher elevation snow will increase west of the Continental Divide through the evening. Overnight Friday into Saturday, a weak cold front will move east through the state with a period of valley rain and snow in the mountains. Snow accumulation will generally be 1-3″ along the Continental Divide, and in most of the mountains of western and southwestern Montana. Driving over mountain passes on Friday night or Saturday morning will be a little slippery. Saturday will not be as nice as you’d like, but won’t be a terrible day. As the cold front continues to move through the state, mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers of snow and rain will continue. Snow will generally occur at 5,000ft and above. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains, 40s and 50s in the lower elevations. Sunday will be a much nicer day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday, another minor storm will move through the state with higher elevation snow and rain showers in the lower elevations. Still right now, I do not see any huge spring storms that would have a large impact on the state, but you know they are coming. Stay tuned…

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist