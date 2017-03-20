The Great Falls Police Department issued a missing person alert for Shawn Michael Cox several weeks ago.

The GFPD says that they are trying to locate Cox so that they can check his welfare. His family has not heard from him for several weeks.

The GFPD says that Cox is is a transient and has been known to stay at homeless shelters.

They believe he was seen in Great Falls near the end of February.

The GFPD says that Cox suffers from mental illness.

Cox is 6’4″, about 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Cox’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Smith at 406-781-8911, or send a private message via the GFPD Facebook page.

On Monday, the GFPD sent out a reminder that he is still missing.

The GFPD said that they have received several reports of a man matching Cox’s description near the west and southwest side of Great Falls. Officers checked on that person, but it is not Shawn. They say, “It is important to note Cox is very tall and thin at 6’4” and 145 pounds.”

The press release notes:

We would like to stress…If you have ANY information regarding Shawn’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Smith at 406-781-8911 or send us a private message on FaceBook.

Shawn’s family and friends are very worried. If you have seen Shawn at anytime this year please call and give us the information, it may help determine a timeline of his travels and track him to a current location.

If you have a place of business or building open to the public we encourage you to print the attached flyer and hang it for anyone to see.