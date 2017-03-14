If they’re looking for someone to star in the next Marvel superhero movie, Missoula firefighter Andy Drobeck might be a good candidate.

Drobeck showed his “superhuman” athleticism and big heart for a good cause for the seventh year in a row as he zipped to the number one spot in the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

The 35-year-old was a little off last year’s pace but still made it to the top of the 70-story Columbia Center to win first place on Sunday in a time 10:58, just off the 11 minute time which the record-setting pace to beat.

The climb was especially emotional for the Montana firefighters who dedicated their climb to the memory of firefighter Ben Parsons, who died earlier this winter when he was caught in a Glacier National Park avalanche.

Whitefish firefighters got all of their firefighters up the tower in a combined time of just over 51:00. Missoula has the best team time at 36-minutes while the Kalispell Fire Department finished seventh among teams at just over 44-minutes.

The Missoula Fire Department’s Ben Brunsvold, who finished second last year, was third overall at 11:36 while Bozeman firefighter Luke Szymanski finished fifth.

Helena Firefighters also participated after receiving a grant from the Exchange Club.

Other Montana firefighters finishing in the Top 50 in the Stairclimb included Brant Bristol of Butte, Taylor Zachary and Don Thibert of Kalispell Fire, and Blake Meyers of Missoula.

Great Falls Firefighters were also among the Montana firefighters competing for a cause.

The 26th annual climb is a major fund raiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

MTN Reporter: Dennis Bragg