An early Tuesday morning police pursuit in Missoula ended with a person in custody.

Authorities deployed stop sticks to stop the silver vehicle on Russell Street just south of the intersection with North Avenue.

The incident ended around 8:30 a.m. with a witness telling MTN News that the suspect was taken from the vehicle at gunpoint.

The southbound lanes of Russell Street were closed at the intersection of North Avenue while authorities worked to clear the scene.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula Police Department were at the scene.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell