HELENA – Montana Air National Guardsmen are set to return home from their first deployment as an airlift wing.

The 120th Airlift Wing was assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and participated in operation inherent resolve.

The wing was in southwest Asia using its C-130 aircraft to deliver personnel and supplies to United States and allied troops fighting Isis.

Guardsmen are tentatively scheduled to return home March 4 and March 6.

This is their first large scale deployment since 2013. It was previously in an F-15 Eagle Fighter Wing.

The conversion from F-15’s to C-130’s took about 2.5 years and was completed in October.