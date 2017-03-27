HELENA (AP) — More than a dozen caregivers and advocates are pushing for raises for 3,000 people who provide direct care for some 5,800 developmentally disabled people across Montana.

Some of the Republican lawmakers who previously opposed spending increases for such services appeared ready to back them on Monday.

The bill by Republican Rep. Jon Knokey of Bozeman would increase the average starting wage from $10.15 an hour to $15 an hour by 2019.

The caregivers’ wages are set by state government through provider rates.

Story continues below



Knokey and the caregivers who testified Monday before the House Appropriations Committee say the low wages creates high turnover and leaves many of the caregivers in need of public assistance themselves.

Republican Rep. Rob Cook of Conrad says the $10 million cost to Montana is small compared to the state health department’s overall budget.

AP writer: Matt Volz