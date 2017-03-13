HELENA – The Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation is meeting in Helena for the next several days as we draw closer to the kickoff to another big tourism season.

Tourism brings upwards of 12 million people to Montana each year.

They’ll spend more than $3.5 billion dollars on everything from gas and lodging to food and entrance fees.

The three day event includes dozens of vendors, as well as speakers who will discuss topics like how adverse weather can impact tourism and understanding fraudulent internet activity.

Tourism Division Administrator Sean Becker said there will also be discussion on emerging trends in the field, including the role mobile phones play in how people book their trips and what’s known as the ‘sharing economy.’

Becker also said, “That has changed the nature of the visitor experience in Montana significantly. There are thousands of shared use assets out there, between Airbnb and VRBO. Uber is growing exponentially across Montana is opening up areas in our state that may not have been accessible without a vehicle in the past.”