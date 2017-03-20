(HELENA) Tuesday is National Ag Day, and farmers and ranchers from around Montana will come to the state Capitol to bring their concerns to lawmakers.

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation is holding a Calling on the Capitol events, one of several throughout the legislative session. Starting at 7 a.m., the bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee will serve an informal breakfast at the Capitol. Then, throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, members will meet with legislators and state agencies and attend several committee hearings.

Chelcie Cargill, the Farm Bureau’s director of state affairs, expects about 25 Farm Bureau members to take part in the event – some from as far away as Richland County.

Cargill says the Farm Bureau is pleased with how the legislative session has gone so far.

The bureau’s top priorities include Senate Bill 155, which would prevent local governments from putting added regulations on agricultural seeds. Supporters say the bill is needed so rules will be consistent for growers with land in multiple counties. Republican Sen. Mike Lang is sponsoring the bill, which has passed the Senate and is now making its way through the House.

The group is also asking lawmakers to set aside more money for cities and counties to handle their own infrastructure projects.

“Farmers and ranchers do a lot of their work and a lot of our commodities travel over county roads before they ever hit state highways and interstates,” said Cargill.

Cargill says the Calling on the Capitol events are valuable, both for lawmakers and for Farm Bureau members. She says farmers and ranchers get a better understanding of the legislative process, while legislators can make a more direct connection with agriculture.

“By having our folks here in town, it really puts a face to the name for who farmers and ranchers are across the state of Montana,” Cargill said.