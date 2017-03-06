GREAT FALLS – The remaining Guardsmen from the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing are set to return to Great Falls Monday evening.

Some members of the Airlift Wing returned home on Saturday to reunite with family.

The Guardsmen were in Southwest Asia, assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, where they participated in ‘Operation Inherent Resolve.’

Montana Air National Guardsmen flight crews and C-130s delivered personnel and supplies to the United States and allied military units fighting ISIS.

“When an airman goes overseas it’s not just the airman, it’s the entire family, the kids. And this has been an extremely successful mission, the 120th actually had more hours flown, more cargo, more passengers, than any other in a recorded period like this so all of Montana should be proud of the 120th today,” said Governor Steve Bullock.

This was their first large-scale deployment using C-130s. The conversion to C-130 aircraft was completed in October of last year.