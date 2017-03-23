(HELENA) The Montana House has endorsed a bill that would raise the state’s gas tax — for the first time in nearly 25 years — to fund road safety improvements.

Lawmakers voted 56-44 in favor of House Bill 473, sponsored by Republican Rep. Frank Garner of Kalispell. The bill would raise taxes to 35 cents a gallon on gasoline and diesel. That would be an 8-cent increase for gasoline and a 7.25-cent increase for diesel.

The money raised would be directed to a new state account. 57 percent would go to the Montana Department of Transportation for highway and bridge projects. 38.5 percent would provide matching funds for cities and counties’ road construction and maintenance. The remaining 4.5 percent would go to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Supporters pointed to statistics showing that, per mile traveled, drivers in Montana have one of the highest fatality rates of any state. They said raising the gas tax would be the most effective way to collect the money needed for safety projects.

“If we don’t do an accelerated, aggressive act on improving our roads, I think that’s a pretty unfair deal for our consumers,” said Rep. Dave Fern, a Democrat from Whitefish.

Opponents of the bill said the state can find money for needed projects by cutting unneeded positions and reducing information technology spending at the Montana Department of Transportation. Republican Rep. Carl Glimm, who chairs the appropriations subcommittee that recommended those changes, said they could fund highway spending for the next 15 years

Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Republican from Missoula, said gas taxes already hit some Montanans hard. He argued they shouldn’t be raised in difficult economic times, when lawmakers are already making cuts to the budget.

“I have no problem having a conversation about increasing taxes here, there or the other place, but I’m not going to be looking to cut down the budget on the one hand that might hit you and then hit you on the other hand as well at the pump,” said Hopkins.

But Garner said the state has to find a long-term funding source to prevent future shortfalls in the highway budget.

“It’s our mission,” he said. “There isn’t somebody else coming around the corner to fix it. We are charged with this responsibility. It’s what I came here to do.”