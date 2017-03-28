(HELENA) The Montana House endorsed a bill Monday allowing three elementary school districts, including East Helena, to build their own high schools.

On Monday, House members voted 98-2 in favor of Senate Bill 139, sponsored by Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip. It would let elementary districts with more than 1,000 students expand into K-12 districts, if voters approve a bond for a high school.

The only school districts that currently meet the requirements are East Helena, Lockwood and Hellgate. Students there attend high school in Helena, Billings and Missoula, respectively.

Supporters of SB 139 say it will give communities the opportunity to take more local control over education.

The bill will now go before the House Appropriations Committee. If the committee approves it, it will return to the House floor for a final vote.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously last month. If it passes the House, it will go to Gov. Steve Bullock’s desk.

“The vote of 98-2 gives you some confidence, though nothing’s ever done until the Governor signs the bill,” said Ron Whitmoyer, superintendent of East Helena Public Schools.

The wide support SB 139 has received this year contrasts with the 2015 session, when a similar bill proved highly contentious. While that proposal also passed the Senate, it failed in the House by just three votes.

SB 139 includes several changes from the 2015 bill, intended to make it fairer to the larger districts students would be leaving. It removed a provision that would have divided the larger district’s assets with the new high school district. It also calls on students to transition to the new high school over several years, one grade level at a time.

Despite this legislation, districts like East Helena are still a long way from building high schools. The school board would first have to propose expanding to a K-12 district, and voters would have to approve the plan. Then the board would have two years to put a bond for constructing the school before voters. If the bond failed to pass, the district wouldn’t expand.

“We’re looking at a five- or six-year process to go through, to see what the needs and wants of the voters are,” Whitmoyer said.