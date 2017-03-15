(HELENA) Medical marijuana patients and providers are asking Montana lawmakers to oppose a plan to put a tax on medical marijuana sales.

The House Taxation Committee held an initial hearing Wednesday morning on House Bill 529, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Tom Jacobson of Great Falls. The bill would put a 6 percent tax on sales of all marijuana products. That money would then go into the state general fund.

HB 529 is part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s executive budget proposal.

In November, Montana voters approved Initiative 182, which loosened restrictions on the state’s medical marijuana program. Jacobson says the measure put new responsibilities on the state, like inspecting dispensaries and licensing marijuana testing laboratories. He says HB 529 would help cover those costs.

“Who should be paying for the safety of the medication that they’re taking but the people who are taking it?” said Jacobson. “That only makes sense.”

But opponents say other types of medicine aren’t subject to sales tax, so medical marijuana shouldn’t be either.

“I am in absolute agreement that the regulatory structure should be revenue-neutral and that it should not be on the state to pay for that, but patients are not cash cows,” said Kari Boiter of the Patient Rights Network.

Boiter said the medical marijuana program is already being funded through fees on providers and cardholders. She said if more money is needed, it would be better to raise those fees.

There were also other concerns about HB 529. Because marijuana is still illegal under federal law, medical marijuana providers and customers operate entirely in cash. Some opponents of the bill questioned how providers would be able to pay the new tax.

“Are we just supposed to come in with some-odd thousand dollars in cash?” asked Danielle Muggli, also of the Patient Rights Network. “Does that put us providers at risk of robberies?”

HB 529 includes $85,000 for the Montana Department of Revenue to set up a secure “cash room” in Helena where those tax payments could be deposited. It also includes more than $48,000 per year, starting in the 2018 fiscal year, to hire a secure car service and guard.

Some of the opponents pointed to another bill making its way through the Legislature, Senate Bill 333, as an alternative. That bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mary Caferro of Helena, would put a 2 percent tax on marijuana providers’ revenue. The money would be placed in a state special revenue account, along with licensing fees, and used to administer the medical marijuana program.

Jacobson says he’s willing to consider other types of charges, but any option would still require patients to pay more for their medical marijuana.

“We can call it what we want, but at the end of the day, that price is added on to the cost of the product,” he said.