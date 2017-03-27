A House committee Monday killed a bill that would have asked Montana voters to pass a “transgender bathroom” law, to require people to use locker rooms or public bathrooms that align with their biological gender.

But the Montana Family Foundation, a socially conservative group based in Laurel, said after the vote it will try to place the issue on the 2018 ballot anyway, through a voter initiative.

“The people of Montana want to see privacy, safety and dignity protected in our locker rooms and showers,” said Jeff Laszloffy, president of the group. “Girls shouldn’t have to shower in front of boys.”

The House Judiciary Committee voted 11-7 against House Bill 609. The bill is dead unless the committee changes its mind or a super-majority of the House votes to bring it to the floor.

Three Republicans on the committee – Reps. Dale Mortensen of Billings, Kirk Wagoner of Clancy and Casey Knudsen of Malta — joined all eight of the panel’s Democrats in voting against the bill. Republican Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway of Great Falls abstained.

HB609, if passed, would have placed the issue before Montana voters in the 2018 election.

Opponents of the bill, however, said it made Montana unwelcoming for transgender people and would harm the state’s reputation and economy. They said states that have passed such bills are losing out-of-state business.

Supporters of the bill have disputed the economic argument.

Advocates for transgender citizens said its members generally prefer to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Laszloffy said HB609, known as the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act, if passed, simply would prohibit biological men from showering with biological women, and vice-versa.