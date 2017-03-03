HELENA – A recent study revealed that Montana as one of the worse states for toxic childhoods.

According to a national study done by Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Montana ranked fourth overall for multiple adverse childhood experiences.

The study consisted of over 9,500 samples and experiences were defined as exposure to emotional, physical, or sexual abuse, and household dysfunction during childhood.

Brie Oliver of Lewis and Clark Public Health said that unfortunately she is not surprised by the findings. Adding that Montana is a state with limited resources and a poor population in rural areas where substance abuse is a big problem.

Children living in these toxic situations could be miss-diagnosed by family or schools as having A.D.H.D.

Even though there are resources available, they often go unused because, according to officials Montanans often times think they don’t need help or can deal with the problem on their own.

“If you need to go to a counselor or get medical care, that is being strong and that is a sign of resiliency. And so it’s just a culture shift that we need to work on in Montana,” Oliver said. “And when we do let people know that they’re only going to be supported by taking care of themselves and their families then maybe we’ll see less adverse childhood experiences.”

Oliver added that once a family takes part in helpful programs the health, happiness and longevity of the family increases exponentially.

For more information on the study click here.